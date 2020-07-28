Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Officially Welcomed by Greek Prime Minister as Honorary Citizens

Instagram

Through an Instagram post, Kyriakos Mitsotakis shares a photo of him and his wife, Mareva Grabowski, posing with the Hollywood couple who shows off their new passports.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were welcomed to Greece by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after officially becoming citizens of the country.

Mitsotakis revealed the news over the weekend (July 25-26) on his Instagram account, as he posed with the actor, Wilson and his own wife, Mareva Grabowski.

During the meeting, Kryiakos handed passports and other naturalization documents to Tom and Rita.

“@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens,” he wrote alongside the snap, which features the couple showing off their new passports.

Rita is of Greek descent through her mother, Dorothea, and her journey into her Greek roots was previously chronicled on TV show “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Meanwhile, Hanks revealed back in January that he’d been made an honorary citizen, tweeting, “Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, ‘happy year!’)”

The citizenship has reportedly been extended to Tom’s entire family.