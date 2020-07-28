Tim Cook will tell US lawmakers that App Store has opened the "gate wider,quot; for developers, Apple isn't anticompetitive, and doesn't have "dominant market share,quot; (Mark Gurman/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:

Tim Cook will tell US lawmakers that App Store has opened the “gate wider,rdquo; for developers, Apple isn’t anticompetitive, and doesn’t have “dominant market share,rdquo;  —  Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will tell U.S. lawmakers probing his company’s market power …

