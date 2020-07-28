The OnePlus Nord may soon compete against the Pixel 4a and iPhone SE in the U.S.

The OnePlus Nord may be coming to the U.S. after all, according to a report from Wired. Tucked into the publication’s Nord review, Wired noted CEO Carl Pei as saying a “Nord-branded phone (not necessarily the same as this) is set to land on US shores later this year.” If that’s the case, the OnePlus Nord (or A OnePlus Nord at the least) may end up competing against other midrangers including the rumored Pixel 4a, Galaxy A71, and the Apple iPhone SE.

The Nord launched this week to rave reviews, with praise being given for OnePlus managing to provide a flagship-lite experience without dipping the specs so low that the phone felt cheap.

Writing for Android Central, reviewer Harish Jonnalagadda said:

What OnePlus has managed to achieve with the Nord is commendable. You don’t miss out on any of the core features that make OnePlus’ flagships stand out, and that makes the Nord a particularly great option if you’re looking to buy a phone for under $500 in 2020.

A big ding on an otherwise great phone was its lack of U.S. availability. Soon, that may turn out to have been a non-issue.