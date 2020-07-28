The Emmy Nominations Are In! Zendaya, Yvonne Orji and ‘Insecure’ Earn Their First Nominations

TSR Black Excellence: The Emmys are benefitting from a LOT of melanin this year and we’re here for the representation in these nominations!
Just in the categories for acting alone, there are at least 32 Black actors and actresses nominated for their performances in a variety of shows. Some of our veteran actors are being acknowledged for their greatness including Regina King, Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett and Eddie Murphy!
Then we have Zendaya, who wowed people with her performance in HBO’s “Euphoria,” earning her her first nomination ever as well as another HBO star, Yvonne Orji, getting her MUCH overdue credit for playing Molly on “Insecure.”
Here is the full list of Black nominees being recognized for acting for the 2020 Emmys:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a comedy series
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Anthony Anderson, Black-is
Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-is
Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited series or movie
Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series or movie
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Regina King, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Mahershala Ali, Rami
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a limited series
- Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Samira Wiley, Handmaid’s Tale
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place and Saturday Night Live
- Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
- Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
- Phylicia Rashad, This is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
