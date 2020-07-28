The Emmy Nominations Are In! Zendaya, Yvonne Orji and ‘Insecure’ Earn Their First Nominations

TSR Black Excellence: The Emmys are benefitting from a LOT of melanin this year and we’re here for the representation in these nominations!

Just in the categories for acting alone, there are at least 32 Black actors and actresses nominated for their performances in a variety of shows. Some of our veteran actors are being acknowledged for their greatness including Regina King, Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett and Eddie Murphy!

Then we have Zendaya, who wowed people with her performance in HBO’s “Euphoria,” earning her her first nomination ever as well as another HBO star, Yvonne Orji, getting her MUCH overdue credit for playing Molly on “Insecure.”



Here is the full list of Black nominees being recognized for acting for the 2020 Emmys:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a comedy series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Anthony Anderson, Black-is

Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-is

Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited series or movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series or movie

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Regina King, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Mahershala Ali, Rami

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a limited series

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Samira Wiley, Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place and Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Phylicia Rashad, This is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

