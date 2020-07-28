‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Put Under Investigation Following Complaints About Toxic Environment

NBC

Past and present staff members have came forward with claims that host Ellen DeGeneres is not the friendly person she appears to be and does not live up to her ‘be kind to each other’ mantra.

–

Beloved talk show star Ellen DeGeneres‘ workplace is reportedly under investigation following a series of complaints from staff members past and present about their treatment behind the scenes.

WarnerMedia bosses have ordered the inquiry to check on claims made by almost a dozen “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” employees.

The reports suggest DeGeneres is not the friendly person she appears to be and does not live up to her “be kind to each other” mantra.

A recent BuzzFeed expose suggested the working environment on the show is toxic.

Variety sources claim TV executives have sent memos to all the staff of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to let them know that the investigation has been launched, adding a third party will conduct interviews with “current and former staffers about their experiences on set.”

The show’s producers previously released a joint statement to BuzzFeed following the publication of the complaints – all from anonymous sources. It read, “Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1,000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience.”

“It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”