The Chainsmokers Slammed Over Packed ‘Drive-In’ Concert Amid Pandemic

WENN

Even though organizers of the event say that the concert follows ‘all social distancing guidelines,’ footage that has been going around social media shows otherwise.

The Chainsmokers is currently facing backlash for holding a concert amid this pandemic era. Even though the DJ duo promoted their “drive-in” concert in the Hamptons as a “very safe” event, social media footage showed otherwise and thus, they were subjected to heavy criticism.

In contrast to the event page that stated the concert would “follow all social distancing guidelines,” footage that had been going around online showed a massive crowd of people gathering in front of the stage within six feet of one another. This, naturally, angered a lot of people. “This irresponsibility of the chainsmokers having any sort of event in the current climate is absolutely appalling,” one said. “I am not ok with you risking everyone’s lives just so they can watch you press a space bar all night.”

“Fitting that The Chainsmokers are causing permanent lung damage,” another quipped. Even the State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker blasted the event in a letter sent to Southampton’s Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. “I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the ‘drive-in’ concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance,” he said.

He continued, “I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat. What town officials were at the concert and why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant? Please be advised that all responses to these questions are a submission to a state department conducting an investigation, and any submission will be deemed to be a sworn statement.”

Organizers of the event themselves have insisted that the concert was very safe and followed the CDC guidelines. “The Safe & Sound drive-in concert fundraiser followed the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and made best efforts to ensure New York’s social distancing guidelines were properly maintained throughout the event,” they said in a statement.