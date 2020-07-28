The Boston Globe Editorial Board endorses Ed Markey in Senate race

The Boston Globe Editorial Board endorsed incumbent Ed Markey on Tuesday, urging voters to send the Malden Democrat back to represent Massachusetts in the Senate in the Sept. 1 primary.

“The moment calls for a progressive champion with a solid track record,” the board wrote.

Touching on criticism by challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy that the Malden Democrat doesn’t spend enough in his home district, the board suggested a reason is because the senator’s “been busy getting legislative proposals passed to improve people’s lives.”

The Globe’s editorial board argued that since Markey was first elected to Congress in 1976, he has been “ahead of the curve in championing progressive causes,” noting in particular his efforts to address climate change.

The board members wrote that Kennedy’s dedication to progressive causes and issues, including health care access and LGBTQ rights, is “laudable,” and praised the congressman’s passion and drive for public service.

But Kennedy, they wrote, failed to make the case for removing Markey from the seat that “he has occupied with dignity and tenacity while achieving real results.”

“In this moment, the country and the Commonwealth need leaders who won’t settle for incremental progress, who recognize the profound underlying conditions of inequality and racial injustice that exacerbate our problems, and who notice that the table is set for transformational change and can help carry it out with legislative proposals,” the editorial board wrote. “No problem makes that need more apparent than the climate crisis.”

