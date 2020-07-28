The Best Laser Printer Deals for August 2020

If you print daily, you should consider buying a laser printer before making an immediate decision to buy an inkjet model. Today’s laser printers are affordable, and even color laser printers are common and affordable for most homes. Laser printers are also head and shoulders above old-school inkjet printers when it comes to high-volume printing (such as in a business or classroom environment). Thanks to increased output speeds and large toner cartridges, and given the cost of ink cartridges, a good laser printer can save you lots of money in the long run.

If you’re shopping around for printer deals and need something more capable than a simple inkjet, you’ve found the right place. We’ve done the work for you to smoke out the best laser printer deals currently available right now on everything from compact desktop-sized units to serious business-grade models.

Today’s Best Laser Printer Deals

HP LaserJet Pro M15w Monochrome Compact Laser Printer – $110

– Xerox B210/DNI Wireless Laser Printer — $140, was $150

— was $150 Brother HL-L3210CW Compact Digital Color Laser Printer – $200 , was $300

– , was $300 Lexmark MC3224dwe Multifunction Color Duplex Laser Printer – $240 , was $380

– , was $380 HP LaserJet Pro M454dw Wireless Color Laser Printer – $319, A $449

How To Choose A Laser Printer

Printers might seem like fairly simple devices, but there are some important things to consider before you rush to jump on the first attractive deal you see. First, you need to decide if the extra cost of a laser printer is worth it for your needs. Although there are now cheap laser printers to be had for less than a Benjamin, these still tend to be pricier than inkjet printers. Laser printers are designed for fast, high-volume printing, and if your printing needs are relatively basic, you might be better served by a good inkjet.

That said, laser printers have many advantages. Beyond their efficient high-volume output, laser printers are also generally superior for text documents, and they are cheaper to run overtime — that is, you get a higher print yield per laser toner cartridge than you do from inkjet cartridges — meaning that your laser printer may pay for itself more quickly over time relative to a comparable inkjet if you do a serious amount of printing regularly. Most modern laser printers also feature wireless connectivity for remote printing from a computer or mobile device (via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, sometimes both); if this is something you need, though, then be sure to double-check that the printer you’re eyeballing has this capability. Many laser printers can also do duplex (two-sided) printing, which is another thing to look for if you need to run off two-sided documents.

Once you’ve settled on how much you’re willing to spend, the next big choice you’ll face is whether you need a monochrome (black and white) or color laser printer. Color laser printers are relatively common and quite affordable nowadays but are still generally more expensive than monochrome-only models. Finally, you’ll want to determine what sort of capacity and output capabilities you need. Paper capacity and printing volume, while higher than inkjets, do vary among laser printers. Smaller offices and home businesses may do well with a more compact laser printer, but such units will naturally hold less paper and may have a smaller yield per toner cartridge, and this may become a hassle if you end up with one that’s too small for your needs. Larger laser printers, on the other hand, will offer an increased output but will be pricier and take up more space.

