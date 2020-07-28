Terry Crews Takes To Social Media To Offer A New Definition For The Word “C**n”

Roommates, Terry Crews has found himself back in a familiar place—which is in the headlines for making controversial comments. This time he decided to take to his Twitter account and post a new definition for the word “c**n” and social media (as expected) was largely not here for it.

These days Terry Crews is less in the news for his acting and more because of his controversial comments. He previously sparked intense backlash regarding his comments on race, police brutality and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. If you thought he was slowing down on his opinions, think again because he recently added another.

On his Twitter account, Terry attempted to reclaim the word “c**n” by posting a new definition for each letter in the word. As you may recall, Terry has been called a “c**n” pretty frequently on social media due to his controversial comments.

He tweet read:

“CONQUER

OUR

OWN

NEGATIVITY”

As you probably guessed, his attempt to redefine the racial slur didn’t go over too well—with many of his critics loudly voicing their opinions to his post on social media. True to form, Terry has not backed down from his words.

You may recall that earlier this month he was also in the hot seat for posting that we should be careful to ensure that “#BlackLivesMatter doesn’t turn into #BlackLivesBetter.” Following the severe backlash of that tweet, he went head to head with Don Lemon on his talk show to explain his viewpoints.

