Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas trainers clash over claims world champion was KO’d in sparring | Boxing News

Terri Harper’s rivalry with Natasha Jonas has intensified after the opposing trainers clashed over claims the world champion had been ‘knocked out’ in sparring.

Harper defends her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles against Jonas in the second 'Fight Camp' show on Friday August 7.

The challenger’s trainer Joe Gallagher raised concerns about Harper’s preparations after hearing rumours that the 23-year-old had been on the receiving end of a punishing sparring session.

“You know boxing, news travels fast,” Gallagher told . “Someone mentioned to somebody in the gym and they said: ‘Terri got done in sparring. She got knocked out, that’s why they’ve stopped sparring.’

“It’s like anything boxing, it’s full of whispers, but if she had, I hope she’s alright. I know in the past there were rumours – not for this camp but another camp – that she got put over. Those things happen in the gym.

“Whether there’s any truth or not, they’ll most probably say it doesn’t really matter. It’s what happens on fight night.

“But the way Natasha has been performing, Natasha is on fire and I just hope Terri is alright.

“There’s no pressure on Tasha – a lot of people are expecting this to be her last fight. You see the social posts from Stefy Bull and Terri Harper, saying that they are going to fill Tasha in on August 7. That’s just good fuel for Natasha.”

However, Harper’s trainer Stefy Bull has laughed off the knockout rumours and says he has been told that Jonas will struggle to reach the middle rounds.

Terri is looking a million dollars, she’s a special talent and I’m going to make this 2-0. It’s going to be Stefy Bull 2-0 Joe Gallagher. Stefy Bull

“Terri gets knocked out every day in the gym,” Bull laughed. “Really bad knockouts. We all stand over her and count to 20.

“Terri is looking a million dollars, she’s a special talent and I’m going to make this 2-0. It’s going to be Stefy Bull 2-0 Joe Gallagher. I beat him with Robbie Barrett when he beat Scott Cardle for the British title, and we’ll win again with Terri Harper versus Natasha Jonas.

“He likes to do those numbers, 43-0, 65-0 and records are for DJs. Tell him it’s going to be 2-0.

“I’ve got text messages that say Natasha Jonas can only hold it together for four rounds and she falls to bits. Tell him that.”

Watch Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas on August 7.