Tana Morgeau Admits She Was Irresponsible for Attending Party Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Instagram

The YouTube star, who was called out by Tyler Oakley, issues a public apology for violating the restrictions placed on large gatherings in California in the midst of the health crisis.

–

YouTube star Tana Mongeau has apologised for foolishly attending a large party, despite ongoing coronavirus alerts.

The 22-year-old issued an apology via Instagram on Sunday, July 26 after she violated the restrictions placed on large gatherings in California amid the health crisis.

“Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf,” she wrote. “I fully hold myself accountable for this + will be staying inside. Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologize and be better than this.”

<br />

Her statement comes after fellow Youtube star Tyler Oakley called out influencers like Mongeau, James Charles and Nikita Dragun, on Twitter, claiming that they have been carelessly “partying in large groups”.

Meanwhile, Tana’s ex-husband, Jake Paul, came under fire from the Mayor of Calabasas, California earlier this month for staging a large party at his pad in the city.

Video posted online showed guests ignoring social distancing guidelines and failing to wear face masks.