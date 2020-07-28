Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Is ‘Livid’ With ‘Get Ya Life!’ Production, Wants More Screentime

WENN/FayesVision

It is also said that David Adefeso is not happy with how he’s portrayed on the new WEtv show and wants it to be ‘Tamar and David’ show, making production concerned ‘with how he was affecting’ the singer.

More details about Tamar Braxton‘s alleged issue with WEtv over her new reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” are here. While her boyfriend David Adefeso claimed in his 911 call that Tamar is unhappy with the network, it is now revealed that David wants the show to be axed as it doesn’t go as he wants.

“David’s behavior on the show, with Tamar and production was alarming,” a source close to the production says to TheJasmineBrand. “He wanted to be VERY involved and wanted to be on camera, way more than expected from the very first day.”

It is said that the production was initially under impression that Tamar would be the main focus of the show with David playing a supportive role. “David constantly acted like he wanted to be behind-the-scenes and didn’t want to be on camera, but when production began he was always trying to be on camera,” the source claims.

The insider adds, “Even when he wasn’t scheduled to be in a scene – he would make sure that he was involved in some way and would make the scene about him, so that he could get more time on camera. He wanted this to be the ‘David and Tamar’ show.”

Additionally, the informant claims that David would stress Tamar out by always calling her when he wasn’t around. That is enough to make production concerned “with how he was affecting Tamar’s ability to focus on working on herself, which is what she said she wanted to do.”

“This reality show was different in that the audience saw exactly what was shot. Those scenes where he’s inserting himself into the process, yelling at Goli (Samii) and telling Tamar what to do and how to handle herself – that’s what really happened,” the source adds. “And I don’t think he expected to come off like that – he doesn’t want the world to see that. He was livid when he saw it. This was supposed to be his big moment where he was officially introduced to the world and that’s not the image he wanted to portray.”

Prior to this, a report said that Tamar’s family was confused as to why David felt the need to talk about Tamar being “so angry” with the network when he called 911 when he found the singer unresponsive in their hotel room on Thursday night, July 16. Sources claimed that instead of Tamar, it’s actually David who has issues with WEtv regarding the way he’s portrayed on his and Tamar’s new show which will debut on July 30.

During his 911 call, David claimed that the former “The Real” co-host was “very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today.” He then was heard sobbing and calling the network “f***ing network.”

“And it’s come to this. When do you get free? At what point can a company or organization control…,” David added while weeping uncontrollably. When asked how long she’s worked for them, David responded, “everything she held….evything.”

Tamar sparked concern as it was reported that she was hospitalized after David found her unresponsive from possible suicide attempt. Fortunately, on Monday, July 20 Tamar was said to be “awake and communicating.” She talked to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She has also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.