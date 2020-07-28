Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton’s BF David Adefeso Reportedly Controlling & Fame Hungry!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

A source close to Tamar Braxton has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend, David Adefeso, is controlling — and says that he wanted their WeTV show to be mostly about him.

After seeing how he was portrayed on the show, Adefeso allegedly tried to have it canceled.

“David’s behavior on the show, with Tamar and production was alarming. He wanted to be VERY involved and wanted to be on camera, way more than expected from the very first day,” a source told TheJasmineBRAND.

