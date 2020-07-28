Tabu and Ishaan Khatter get a thumbs up from netizens for A Suitable Boy

After a long wait, Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy has finally premiered on BBC. An adaptation of Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel, the drama series and tries to wrap up a rather elaborate novel within a span of six episodes. 

Now, whether the ace filmmaker along with her stellar cast including the likes of Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala can pull off such a daunting task can only be told once the season is over, one thing we’re certain about is that they’re definitely off to a very good start. Netizens took to social media soon after the episode was released and praised the visuals of the show along with the cast’s brilliant acting. An obvious highlight for the audience was the crackling chemistry shared by Ishaan and Tabu who play the characters of Maan Kapoor and Saeeda Bai respectively. Take a look at what they had to say.

With so much love coming in, we can’t wait to see more of them. The six-part series also stars Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Vinay Pathak, Vijay Varma and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

