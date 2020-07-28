Stradivarius wins fourth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup | Racing News

Stradivarius pulled off a dramatic piece of racing history with a memorable performance to win his fourth successive Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

Sent off the 4-7 favourite, John Gosden’s brilliant stayer faced a major challenge on paper from the Royal Ascot and Irish Classic winner Santiago – as a three-year-old in receipt of 15lb.

Frankie Dettori and the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner had plenty on their plate in the two-mile showpiece, forced into fifth on the inside of the field as several rivals came from off the pace which was set by Nayef Road and Santiago.

They managed to extricate themselves just in time, however, and Stradivarius produced a trademark change of gear to move past both in some style.

Nayef Road again had to settle for the runner-up spot, as at Ascot earlier this month, but this time was seen off by just a length, with another length and a quarter back to Santiago.

Dettori told ITV Racing: “What a horse, giving 15lb away. Everybody rode to beat me and he still gets out and wins. What can you say, he’s an amazing horse.

“What he has done he’s broken records – well done to Bjorn Nielsen, the owner-breeder.”

He added: “You go from a superstar like Enable to an absolute champion like this horse in three days. It’s the stuff of dreams.

“I know I’ve got a good partner and I just had to be patient. When you’ve got good horses the gaps will come.

“I’ve been in that position before. It’s not nice to be in those positions, but he got out and he won.”