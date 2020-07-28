Home Business Singapore PM’s nephew found guilty of contempt, fined S$15,000: CNA By

Matilda Coleman
SINGAPORE () – The Singapore prime minister’s nephew was found guilty of contempt of court and charged S$15,000 ($10,883.76) by the city-state’s top court on Wednesday, local broadcaster Channel NewsAsia reported.

Li Shengwu’s case involved a private Facebook (NASDAQ:) post in 2017 in which he said the Singapore government is “very litigious and has a pliant court system”. Earlier this year, he said he had opted not to participate in the proceedings against him.

His 2017 post came amid a bitter public feud among the children of the island’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, including the current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Li’s father, Lee Hsien Yang.

“Apparently the court has rendered judgement on my case today…I disagree with the judgement,” Li said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

