Sick paedophile used role as football coach to sexually abuse young boys

A vile paedophile sexually abused young boys by using his position as a football coach to groom and attack them.

Anthony Marino, 70, has been jailed for five years over the catalogue of abuse in the 1990s while involved with a youth team.

The sick abuser committed the crimes against three boys under the age of 16 – he invited them to his home under the ruse of his role.

His twisted methods included ‘gifting’ a piece of kit to one of his victims, a court was told.

One boy went round to his house under the assumption he was going to join his team before being told he needed to take part in an ‘initiation ceremony’ to test whether he was ‘man enough’.

Another boy was invited to Marion’s home to play the football video game Championship Manager on his computer, Manchester Evening News reports.

The boy suddenly heard the sound of a pornographic film, before Marino went on to sexually abuse him. He says Marino abused him on at least three occasions.

A third victim said Marino abused him three times.

On one occasion, Marino had invited him to his home to give him some ‘football gear’, Mr Bentley said.

Marino was arrested more recently in relation to the historic case, and denied all the allegations put to him in interviews with police.

Two of his victims, now adults, were in court to discover Marino’s fate.

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC said that Marino’s behaviour has had a ‘very serious effect’ on all three men.

The court heard he has previous convictions for sexually abusing children.

In 2005 he was sentenced to 20 months in prison for three counts of incident assault on a boy under 16, who Marino also coached in a football team.

Judge Goddard said it would be ‘inconceivable’ that Marino would receive a similar sentence under current law.

In 2010, Marino received a two year community rehabilitation order for six counts of gross indecency with a child under 16.

Defending Marino, Simon Mintz described that sentence as ‘surprisingly lenient’.

He accepted the defendant’s crimes were ‘harrowing’, and involved a ‘terrible breach of trust’.

Mr Mintz described Marino, from Manchester, as a ‘frail old man’ who has suffered ‘extremely poor health’.

He appealed for the judge to take an ‘exceptional’ view and spare Marino jail, saying he would be vulnerable in prison due to coronavirus.

Jailing Marino, Judge Goddard told him: “You were the adult. You were their football coach, and they and their parents trusted you.

You deliberately groomed these youngsters.

“This truly was, as your counsel said, an abuse of innocence.

“Your behaviour has caused lasting psychological harm to each of them, and is still having that effect today.”

Marino pleaded guilty to five counts of indecency with a child, and one count of indecent assault.

After the hearing, DC Andrew Middleton, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and assisting us with our investigation, which secured yesterday’s sentence.

“They have demonstrated courage and strength throughout.

“My hope for them is that they now feel a sense of closure and I wish them well for the future.

“Marino’s behaviour was absolutely despicable but thanks to the victims, partner agencies and our investigation team, Marino has been brought to face justice and is now behind bars.

“I hope this case serves as reassurance to members of the public across Greater Manchester that GMP takes reports of this nature incredibly seriously and launch thorough investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding crimes and ensure that those responsible are apprehended and handed over to the justice system, which will not let them off lightly.”