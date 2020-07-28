Sick aged care residents turned away from Victorian hospitals; SA border now closed to Victorian travellers; Sydney suburb warning extended; 384 new cases, six more deaths

By Jonathan Kearsley< class="text--">14:35

Vulnerable aged care residents were being turned away from Victorian public hospitals as coronavirus cases surged, can reveal.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said some facilities had attempted to admit residents only to be “blocked or deferred by the Victorian system,” labelling it “unacceptable”.

“We have stepped in, the Prime Minister, myself, and the Aged Care Minister, to make sure every resident who needs care is given that access to the Victorian hospital system,” Mr Hunt said.

has been told the Victorian Government had come under increasing pressure to open up more hospital beds and shutdown elective surgeries to free up nursing staff for a workforce severely impacted by the pandemic.

At least 340 aged care workers in Victoria have coronavirus, with support staff brought in from the Australian Defence Forces and South Australia.