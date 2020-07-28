Shaq, Snoop and more bringing exclusive wing recipes to Uber Eats in Toronto and Vancouver

July 29th is National Wing Day, and to celebrate, Uber Eats has partnered with food experience company Off the Menu to bring a star-studded wing-focused event to Canada.
Dubbed ‘The Wing Showdown,’ the partnership brings together 10 celebrities who are self-proclaimed wing lovers, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, rapper Snoop Dogg, television personality Tyra Banks and actor Anthony Anderson.
Each celebrity has designed their own wing recipe, which Uber Eats users in Toronto and Vancouver will be able to order from participating local restaurants between from Wednesday, July 29th and Sunday, August 2nd.
Here’s the full list of celebrities and the Canadian restaurants that will offer their wing recipes:
- Anthony Anderson’s Garlicky Salt & Pepper Wings — Sukhothai (Toronto) and Dublin Calling (Vancouver)
- Tyra Banks’s Maple Sriracha Chicken Wings — Joybird (Toronto) and Cinema Public House (Vancouver)
- Tyler Cameron’s Wings — Cherry St BBQ (Toronto) and The Yale Saloon (Vancouver)
- Jessie James Decker’s “Just Feed Me” Chicken Wings — Love Chix (Toronto) and Hi Five (Vancouver)
- Snoop Dogg’s Get Tha Chip Fried Chicken Wings — DaiLo (Toronto), California Sandwiches (Toronto), The Dirty Bird Fried Chicken and Waffle (Toronto) and Calabash Bistro (Vancouver)
- Haylie Duff’s Honey Buffalo Wings — Cabano’s Comfort Food (Toronto) and Biercraft (Vancouver)
- Phil Heath’s Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings — Mira Mira (Toronto) and The Butcher & Bullock (Vancouver)
- Jo Koy’s Wings Adobo — Pai Northern Thai Kitchen (Toronto), Islas Filipino BBQ & Bar (Toronto) and Disco Cheetah (Vancouver)
- Shaquille O’Neal’s Nashville Hot Wings — Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken (Toronto) and Yagger’s Restaurant & Bistro (Vancouver)
- Winging It With Zac Posen — Sabai Sabai (Toronto) and Gyoza Bar (Vancouver)
Recipes and videos from each celebrity participant can be found on thewingshowdown.com.
You’ll be able to vote for your favourite recipe on The Wing Showdown website. Uber Eats says a donation will then be made to The Center for Policing Equity in the celebrity winner’s name.
