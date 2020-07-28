Scots can get huge reductions on their favourite Nando’s dishes from next week

Nando’s fans will be able to sit in and enjoy their favourite dishes at huge discounts starting from next week.

Scots can get their hands on half a chicken and two sides for less than a fiver as part of the incredible 66% reduction on the full menu at Nando’s, reports the Mirror.

This huge saving is attributed to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme and the reduction in VAT running alongside one another.

Customers will be able to take advantage of both together from Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

Eat Out to Help Out provides a 50% reduction off all food and drink items up to a total value of £10 per person when they choose to eat in. The offer will be applicable to the entire menu, with alcoholic drinks being the only ones excluded.

The VAT reduction will see the additional tax tumble by 12.5% as the UK Government tries to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the restaurant will also be able to use both deals combined to get a quarter chicken and two sides for £3.38, while Halloumi sticks and dip costs £1.74.







Prices may vary slightly depending on your location – but here’s what you can expect to pay for some of your favourites:

Quarter Peri Peri chicken – £1.85

Quarter Peri Peri chicken and two sides – £3.38

Half Peri Peri chicken – £3.38

Half Peri Peri chicken and two sides – £4.90

Ten-piece Peri Peri chicken wing roulette – £4.80

Halloumi sticks and dip starter – £1.74

Chicken pitta – £2.95

Beanie burger – £2.95

Things are a little different for people eating inside Nando’s at the moment, though.

On its website, Nando’s said: “We’ve put a new system in place. Instead of lining up outside the restaurant, all you need to do is scan the QR code that you’ll see when you arrive, and we’ll text you when your table is ready.”

The chicken chain will also only be taking cashless payments, meaning diners will have to order and pay from their table using their phone.