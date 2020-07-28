Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni government, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement By

CAIRO () – Saudi Arabia presented a resolution to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh agreement, the Saudi state news agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement added that, under the resolution, the Southern Transitional Council will rescind self rule, implement the Riyadh agreement and appoint a governor for Aden, and Yemen’s prime minister will form a government within 30 days from both northern and southern Yemen.
