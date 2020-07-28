Roger Federer tennis retirement plans

By Roger Federer’s measure, people have been asking him when he’ll retire for more than a decade.

And the Swiss legend still won’t put an end date on his iconic tennis career, saying that he remains committed to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics at this time next year.

That should mean at least one more Australian Open appearance beforehand, COVID-19 and injury allowing, with some hope of adding to his record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

“Since I won the French Open in 2009, the media has been chopping on this topic. But it is already clear that I am at the end of my career,” Federer told SportsPanorama (translated from German).

Roger Federer hits a backhand during his an Australian Open win this year. (Getty)

“I can not say what will be in two years. That’s why I plan year after year. I’m still happy right now. But when the cogwheels don’t grip anymore, I stop.

“When I am old, I will definitely still play tennis. But no longer train, just ball.”

Federer cancelled his 2020 season plans in order to undergo knee surgery. Rivals Rafael Nadal (19 Slams) and Novak Djokovic (17 Slams) may get the chance to gain ground in the majors race if the US and French Opens proceed.

Federer, 39 next month, said that he was undergoing a 20-week recovery block and intended to be fit for play by January.

Having steadily reduced his schedule in recent years, he indicated that he would again play a light season in 2021.