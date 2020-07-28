Rilo Kiley to Treat Fans With Re-Release of Rare 1999 Album

The self-titled record, which has been out of print since its original pressing 21 years ago, will be made available via Little Record Company, the label launched by band member Pierre de Reeder.

Jenny Lewis‘ cult band Rilo Kiley are going back to their roots and re-issuing the CD they used to sell at their early gigs.

The group’s rare, self-titled debut album from 1999 has been out of print since its original pressing 21 years ago, but it will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl on 2 October, via Little Record Company, the label launched by Rilo Kiley band member Pierre de Reeder.

The Los Angeles-based four-piece played their first show at Spaceland in Silverlake in 1998 and were encouraged to record an album by comedian Dave Foley, who was in the audience. He also tried to convince the bandmates to change the name of the group.

Rilo Kiley hit the studio and recorded a handful of songs on a CD they sold and gave away at gigs before signing to Barsuk Records, and releasing some of the most influential and acclaimed albums of the 2000s, including “Take Offs and Landings” and “The Execution of All Things”.