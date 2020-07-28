Riley Keough Reminisces Happy Times With Brother Benjamin After His Suicide

Instagram

The ‘American Honey’ actress shares footage of her sweet memories with her late brother, two weeks after the 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley died from a gunshot wound.

Riley Keough is looking back to her happier times with her late brother Benjamin Keough as she continues to mourn the loss. In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday, July 27, the actress shared her collection of videos from their moments together.

In one of the clips, the two siblings were seen chatting and goofing around on the couch. Another clip captured Benjamin dancing in the kitchen before getting embarrassed and putting his hand up to Riley’s phone, sweetly telling his sister, “Stop, I hate it.”

One photo stamped December 25, 2019 showed Ben playfully burying his head into the sofa as Riley sat next to him. In the next video, Ben and Riley took a car ride together. Shy, he asked his sister to stop filming him as saying, “I’m just not in the mood right now. Stop.”

Riley also shared footage from their travel together as Ben took a video of his sister having fun with chopsticks and a noodle bowl. He was heard laughing in the background. Other videos showed Lisa Marie Presley‘s two oldest kids inheriting their legendary late grandfather Elvis Presley‘s love of singing.

<br />

Riley shared her personal videos of her brother a week after she posted a tribute on Instagram. “Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” she wrote on July 18. “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector.”

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress added, “Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Benjamin died on Sunday, July 12 after he reportedly locked himself in the bathroom of the Presleys’ Calabasas mansion with a shotgun. He was found “suffering from one gunshot wound” and was pronounced dead at the scene.