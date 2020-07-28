Report: Chargers sign Joey Bosa to record-breaking five-year contract extension

There were rumblings this summer that Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa might be thinking about holding out. Instead, he landed an absolutely mammoth five-year contract extension.

Joey Bosa agrees to five-year, $135 million contract extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of the contract extension Tuesday night. Per the NFL insider, Bosa agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $135 million, including $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 million guaranteed overall — setting a new NFL defensive record.