Renteria cleared to return to White Sox after COVID-19 scare

As a coronavirus outbreak temporarily halted the MLB seasons of the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago White Sox received some good news ahead of the club’s doubleheader versus the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

On Tuesday, Chicago manager Rick Renteria was welcomed back to team activities just one day after he experienced symptoms commonly linked with the coronavirus. The White Sox announced on Monday that Renteria underwent precautionary testing at a Cleveland hospital and was kept away from players and other personnel.

Chicago’s scheduled Monday game versus Cleveland was rained out.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), MLB protocols demand “a symptomatic person must have two negative tests given 24 hours apart before he is allowed to rejoin the team. The person must also be symptom-free and receive physician approval to return.”

Renteria reportedly met those guidelines.

While the virus outbreak that left at least 17 members of the Marlins infected has sidelined Miami through at least Sunday and the Philadelphia Phillies until Friday at the earliest (Philadelphia hosted Miami over the opening weekend of the campaign), MLB announced on Tuesday that zero on-field personnel from the league’s 29 non-Miami teams have tested positive for the virus since last Friday.