Rapper 9lokkNine Arrested For Attempted Second-Degree Murder!!

Florida rapper 9lokkNine has been arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges.

The rapper, whose real in is Jacquavius Smith, 20, was arrested on five counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, as well as one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

He will not be walking the streets anytime soon. A judge denied bail for the rapper in a separate case, in which he is charged with oxycodone possession. 

