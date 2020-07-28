Rapper 9lokkNine Arrested For Attempted Second-Degree Murder!!

Florida rapper 9lokkNine has been arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges.

The rapper, whose real in is Jacquavius Smith, 20, was arrested on five counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, as well as one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

He will not be walking the streets anytime soon. A judge denied bail for the rapper in a separate case, in which he is charged with oxycodone possession.

The outlet reports that a woman who lives at the home where the shooting occurred told officers she and three of her children were in the living room watching TV when her other daughter ran into the room, yelling, “Get down, get down.”

The woman told police she covered her children on the floor as bullets rained down on the house. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The daughter told police that she was looking out of a bedroom window when she saw two black sedans park in front of the home. Several men then got out of the cars with guns and fired at the house.

Cops found bullet holes in the garage door, front door, and a window, as well as shell casings on the road in front of the home.