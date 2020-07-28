Ranking the skill position player groups for every NFL team

Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images

The Bills skill positions players look much better after the offseason acquisition of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota. He joins a unit that already improved last year after signing John Brown and Cole Beasley. Devin Singletary had a great rookie season with over five yards per carry, and third-round rookie Zack Moss will join him. Quarterback Josh Allen has all the athletic ability in the world, but has struggled with his accuracy in two seasons, completing less than 60 percent of his passes. His improvement, along with tight end Dawson Knox entering his second yard, could zip the Bills even further up the rankings next year.