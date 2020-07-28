Ranking the skill position player groups for every NFL team

While the offensive line is the foundation of an offense, the skill players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end get most of the public attention. Here’s a look at the top skill positions grounds in the NFL from 1-32.
The Chiefs had the most elite collection of talent in the NFL over the last two years, and it’s arguably even better going into 2020 with the addition of first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Patrick Mahomes has won an MVP and Super Bowl in consecutive seasons, leading to a record-breaking contract. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are arguably the best players at their respective positions, while the wide receiver depth also remains terrific with playoff hero Sammy Watkins, rookie breakout Mecole Hardman, and solid No. 4 wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Dallas is closing in on the Chiefs with their skill position talent after re-signing Amari Cooper and drafting former Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb. Since the addition of Cooper, Dak Prescott has been an elite quarterback, and Michael Gallup also produced a 1,100 yard receiving season in 2020. Of course, Ezekiel Elliott has established himself as the more durable workhorse running back in the league over four seasons, leading the NFL in rushing yards per game three times. Tight end Blake Jarwin has also proven capable.
Drew Brees’ resume speaks for itself as the most accurate quarterback in NFL history, and wideout Michael Thomas is the perfect partner, with a record-breaking 149 receptions last season. New Orleans has added to their talent in 2020 with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders, and tight end Jared Cook has also produced back-to-back Pro Bowls. The running back tandem of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray was also well above average last season.
There’s a lot to be excited about in Arizona with young quarterback Kyler Murray and the addition of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins already has a Hall of Fame resume with three consecutive All-Pro designations and five 1,000 yard seasons. He joins surefire Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, who can still haul in the ball, and a young playmaker in Christian Kirk. The Cardinals were also able to re-sign running back Kenyan Drake, who averaged over five yards per carry after joining the team last season.
He has an MVP on his resume, but quarterback Matt Ryan is still arguably the most underrated player at his position with consecutive 4,000 yard passing seasons. Obviously, throwing to Julio Jones for all of those seasons has made his job easier, with Jones making seven Pro Bowls. Calvin Ridley is also quickly becoming a great No. 2 wideout, and the addition of Todd Gurley at running back does improve the backfield. The wild card could be at tight end, with former Ravens first-round pick Hayden Hurst replacing Austin Hooper.
The most talked about team of the offseason has improved what was already a good set of skill position players led by star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Six-time Pro Bowler and GOAT Tom Brady was the headliner, replacing Jameis Winston, but it was future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement that really completed the offense. Gronk has been a regular matchup problem as a receiver and a blocker. The backfield is still murky between Ronald Jones and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn.
Seattle’s skill position players continue to improve with good drafting, led by the continued outstanding play of star quarterback Russell Wilson. He’s made six Pro Bowls in eight NFL season and has thrown over 30 touchdowns in four out of five seasons. The backfield was banged up late last season, but will have a healthy Chris Carson back in 2020, along with the addition of veteran free agent Carlos Hyde. The wide receiver duo of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf had a terrific 2019 season and is strengthened with former Patriot Phillip Dorsett. The tight end group also has impressive receiving ability, with veteran Greg Olsen adding to youngsters Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister.
An offense built around reigning MVP Lamar Jackson covers up some weaknesses at skill positions for the Ravens, but they still have a good group. In particular, the group of running backs and tight ends is outstanding, with second-round pick J.K. Dobbins adding to Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill, while Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are a great tight end tandem. 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown showed great flashes in his rookie season when healthy, and the team also has high hopes for big-framed Miles Boykin. Slot receiver Willie Snead has also proven surehanded in his career.
The Browns were considered extreme underachievers last season because of their offensive talent at the skill positions. LSU alums Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are proven stars at wideout, and the backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could also be the best one-two punch in the league. Unfortunately, quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed in his sophomore season, but hopes to right the ship with a new head coach and offensive line improvements. Cleveland also looks great at tight end following the addition of Austin Hooper, adding to the talented but inconsistent David Njoku.
What a difference a year makes. The addition of Ryan Tannehill and drafting of A.J. Brown last year has turned the Titans skill position players into an outstanding group, joining one-of-a-kind running back and reigning rushing leader Derrick Henry. Jonnu Smith came into his own as a starting tight end last season, and the rest of the wide receiver group also has plenty of talent with former first-round pick Corey Davis and 2019 free agent signing Adam Humphries.
Houston’s offensive talent has arguably gotten worse this offseason, but it remains very deep. Deshaun Watson runs the show at quarterback with two Pro Bowls in three years, though No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins is gone. Replacing him are Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, while holdovers Will Fuller and Kenny Stills are also excellent downfield threats when healthy. Houston is hoping new running back David Johnson can show the elite ability he did early in his career with Arizona, but he struggled to find playing time last season. Duke Johnson is also a solid third-down back, and tight ends Darren Fells, Jordan Thomas, and Jordan Akins have proven capable, if nothing else.
Detroit’s offense was roaring early last season with Matthew Stafford playing some of the best football of his career, with the help of an excellent wide receiver trio in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Danny Amendola. The team also believes 2019 first-round pick T.J. Hockenson can be elite at his position. Running back has proven a problem for the Lions over the last several years, which is why they drafted Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round.
The Bills skill positions players look much better after the offseason acquisition of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota. He joins a unit that already improved last year after signing John Brown and Cole Beasley. Devin Singletary had a great rookie season with over five yards per carry, and third-round rookie Zack Moss will join him. Quarterback Josh Allen has all the athletic ability in the world, but has struggled with his accuracy in two seasons, completing less than 60 percent of his passes. His improvement, along with tight end Dawson Knox entering his second yard, could zip the Bills even further up the rankings next year.
The Rams skill position talent has been downgraded considerably from a year ago with the losses of Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks, but the team feels good about their replacement options. Supporting Jared Goff in the backfield are a talented committee with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, and Malcolm Brown, while wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods remain in the upper echelon of the NFL. Josh Reynolds is an experience No. 3 option, and second-round pick Van Jefferson adds to the fray. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett make for one of the best tight end groups in the league, especially after Higbee’s great finish to 2019.
Philadelphia is more comfortable with their skill position players going into 2020 that last year after drafting wideout Jalen Reagor and seeing the development of running back Miles Sanders in his rookie season. Carson Wentz also still has veteran wideouts Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, albeit with injury issues recently, as well as elite tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. The health of the wide receiver room with make the difference for Wentz, who has also had his share of health issues in four seasons.
Fans were screaming for help at the skill positions for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but the front office didn’t exactly deliver. Rodgers continues to play at a high level with the help of elite wideout Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones, but the talent is hit-or-miss beyond them. The team is hoping newcomer Devin Funchess, Allen Lazard, or Marquez Valdes-Scantling to deliver as a No. 2 wideout, and the organization also likes sophomore tight end Jace Sternberger. The running backs do have added depth with second-round pick A.J. Dillon, alongside Jamaal Williams.
Cincinnati added to their talent pool in the offseason, and could rapidly move up the list if first overall draft choice Joe Burrow meets expectations. He has a lot of help with running back Joe Mixon, the return of A.J. Green from injury, Tyler Boyd, John Ross, and rookie Tee Higgins. Tight end Drew Sample didn’t show much in his rookie season, though C.J. Uzomah has produced at times.
Minnesota’s skill position group is clearly worse this year after trading Stefon Diggs, though they hope first-round pick Justin Jefferson can fill his shoes quickly. Kirk Cousins has played well in two seasons with the team, finding an accord with star Adam Thielen when the wideout has been healthy. The tight end duo of Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. was also productive in their first season together.
The Panthers have a new look on offense was Teddy Bridgewater under center. He’s been a winner as a starter during his career but has never put up big numbers. He has dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey to help him, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season. The wide receivers are also improved this year with deep threat Robby Anderson adding to star D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Ian Thomas is also hoping to step up at tight end in his third season with Greg Olsen out of the way.
For all the 49ers offense accomplished last season, their skill position group doesn’t look that impressive on paper. Deebo Samuel was great in his rookie season, and George Kittle is arguably the league’s most complete tight end. However, the team lost Emmanuel Sanders, replacing him with first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk, and don’t have much wideout depth beyond No. 3 Kendrick Bourne. Speedy back Raheem Mostert had a breakout 2019 season but hasn’t proven himself over a full season, while Tevin Coleman was generally disappointing in his rookie season with only 4.0 yards per carry. Quarterback Jimmy Garappolo had a good but unspectacular 2019 season as he returned from knee surgery, throwing for just under 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.
There were a lot of rookie mistakes, but Daniel Jones performed better than expectations in his rookie season. The Giants would love to be set at quarterback with Jones, as they are with 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley at running back. The Giants tried to fill the void left by Odell Beckham’s departure last year with Golden Tate and surprising rookie Darius Slayton, along with mainstay Sterling Shepard. Tight end Evan Engram has been very productive in his career but far too injury prone.
The Steelers skill position players are a farcry from what they were a few seasons ago, but they still have the makings of a solid group in the future. Pittsburgh is relieved to have a healthy Ben Roethlisberger heading into the season, which should help JuJu Smith-Schuster rebound after a poor 2019. The young depth at wideout is promising with Diontae Johnson, James Washington, and rookie Chase Claypool. Running back was a bigger issue last year with James Conner struggling to stay healthy, and the addition of fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland Jr. could challenge him. The tight end spot has been improved with the addition of Eric Ebron, who should see more snaps than Vance McDonald.
Denver’s offensive weapons have started to come together this season, though it could be a few seasons before they peak. Former Charger Melvin Gordon was added to the backfield, joining the versatile Phillip Lindsay, and the wide receiver room is bursting with young talent after the team added Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler in the draft, joining 2019 breakout Courtland Sutton. Tight end Noah Fant also has a promising rookie season. Ultimately, the development of the offense will be determined by second-year quarterback Drew Lock, who showed a lot to like going 4-1 as a starter in 2019.
The Chargers still have great weapons, but they enter 2020 with questions at quarterback. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is set to battle rookie first round Justin Herbert in training camp for the honor to replace Philip Rivers. The winner of that competition has a lot to work with, with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at wideout, productive but oft-injured Hunter Henry at tight end, and versatile running back Austin Ekeler.
The Bears will likely feature a new starting quarterback in 2020 after acquiring former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in the offseason. He will compete with disappointing former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky in training camp, and the winner will get to throw to star wideout Allen Robinson, along with third-year receiver Anthony Miller and new tight end Jimmy Graham. The team hopes for better production from David Montgomery at running back in his second season after averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. Tarik Cohen is a solid third down option, and second-round tight end Cole Kmet offers a succession plan for Graham.
The Colts have a new look with veteran Philip Rivers under center, but his weapons are a work in progress. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is proven, of course, with four career Pro Bowls, but behind him are young Parris Campbell, Michael Pittman Jr., and Zach Pascal. Once upon a time tight end Jack Doyle was one of Andrew Luck’s favorite receivers, and he should see a lot of attention with Eric Ebron gone. Second-round running back Jonathan Taylor will challenge Marlon Mack for snaps at running back in an intriguing backfield.
The Jets offense didn’t develop as well as hoped in Adam Gase’s first year running the show. Sam Darnold did make progress late in the year, but Le’Veon Bell really struggled to find space after holding out for all of 2018 in Pittsburgh. It was a surprise to see the Jets allow Robby Anderson to get away this offseason, but they’ve replaced him for Breshad Perriman and second-round rookie Denzel Mims. Jamison Crowder was reliable in his first year with the team, with 78 receptions, and tight end Chris Herndon has shown flashes when healthy.
Derek Carr has played some of the best football of his career in Jon Gruden’s offense over the last two seasons, but he only has 40 touchdown passes to show for it. His lack of weapons has been partly to blame, though tight end Darren Waller was a breakout star in 2019. Tyrell Williams was somewhat of a disappointment as the No. 1 wideout after Antonio Brown flamed out, but he could get more favorable matchups after the team selected speedy Henry Ruggs in the draft. Hunter Renfrow also proved capable as an NFL player, and third-round pick Bryan Edwards is another intriguing talent. 2019 first-round pick Josh Jacobs is the most interesting long-term piece in the skill group, gaining more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage as a rookie.
Miami is undergoing a full rebuild and have some new faces entering 2020. The big addition was first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa, though he could sit this year behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick found comfort with the talented wideouts on the team, including DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Albert Wilson. Tight end Mike Gesicki also progressed nicely with the new coaching staff, recording 51 catches and five scores. The backfield had some much-needed turnover this offseason, now featuring Jordan Howard and Matt Breida.
Part of New England’s ineffectiveness on offense last year was the lack of weapons around Tom Brady. They didn’t do much to address those issues in the offseason, but hope Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry can do more this year next to Julian Edelman. Obviously, that would require a rebound from new quarterback Cam Newton, who missed most of 2019 in Carolina. The running back group is deep with Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, and receiving specialist James White. The Patriots also drafted two tight ends in the third round in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, who will challenge Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo for snaps.
Jacksonville is counting on Gardner Minshew’s development after a surprising rookie season, and he certainly found rhythm with D.J. Chark in a breakout 1,000 yard season for the wideout. Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley have plenty of speed, as does second-round pick Laviska Shenault. Leonard Fournette has been a relative disappointment as an early first rounder in 2017, though he does have a pair of 1,000 yard rushing seasons. New tight end Tyler Eifert has a long track record as a Red Zone target but has been unable to stay on the field.
Washington’s offense was a mess last year, which was to be expected with rookie Dwayne Haskins under center. He will have a shorter leash this year, especially with Alex Smith getting cleared for football activities. The team found a potential star with third-round pick Terry McLaurin, but lacked much receiving help beyond him. Running back Derrius Guice has looked quick when healthy, while Adrian Peterson is still going strong as a fallback plan at age 35.