‘Raising Miranda’ Star Royana Black Lost Battle With Leukemia at 47

The former ‘Raising Miranda’ actress passed away earlier this month in Los Angeles at the age of 47 as she lost her battle with Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Actress Royana Black has died aged 47 following a battle with leukaemia.

The star, who began acting at 11 years old in the Broadway production of Neil Simon‘s “Brighton Beach Memoirs“, passed away on 14 July (20) in Los Angeles from Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), it was revealed in her obituary in the Daily Freeman newspaper.

Black also appeared alongside Jane Krakowski and Fisher Stevens in Wendy Wasserstein‘s semi-autobiographical musical, “Miami“, and also appeared on TV in the ABC pilot “Father’s Day” and as the title character in the CBS series “Raising Miranda“.

Following the sad news, a GoFundMe crowdfunding page was set up for Black’s husband, actor J.P. Hubbell, which revealed she passed “very suddenly,” with the money raised covering “the many expenses and financial difficulties arising from Royana’s passing.”

When WENN went to press, the fund had already more than doubled the original goal of $25,000 (£19,500) to cover the costs, with just over $53,000 (£42,000) donated so far.

Andy Hubbell, who organised the GoFundMe, said in an update they are “equal parts humbled and shocked at the outpouring of generosity into this memorial fund.”