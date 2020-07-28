Rachael Leigh Cook Requests for Joint Custody in Divorce From Daniel Gillies

Instagram

When announcing the end of her 15-year marriage, the ‘She’s All That’ actress reveals that she had not told their two kids that she and her actor husband were getting a divorce.

Rachael Leigh Cook has responded to her estranged husband’s divorce request by filing for joint custody of their kids.

Daniel Gillies gave up on saving the couple’s 15-year marriage and filed for divorce earlier this month, a year after the “She’s All That” star announced the marriage was over.

Rachael is now filing for joint custody of their children, Charlotte, six, and Theodore, five.

The custody request comes 12 months after the actress revealed she hadn’t told her children that their parents were getting a divorce.

“Daniel’s actually filming in New Zealand for almost three months now, and so we can’t formally talk to them about what’s going on until he’s back, because otherwise what it means is dad disappeared,” she explained. “That’s far from anything Daniel would ever do, or myself.”

“He’s hopelessly devoted to them and we’re going to get through this together. He’s an amazing person and I still consider him my very best friend and we’ll make it one way or another.”

When announcing their split the couple asked for “discretion” for the sake of the children: “Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition,” they said in a joint statement. “Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding.”