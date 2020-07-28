Queensland travel restrictions leaves AFL, NRL, Super Netball in limbo

Queensland’s decision to close its borders to visitors from Sydney will have an immediate impact on both the Swans and the GWS Giants, with the AFL likely to confirm both clubs will need to remain in Brisbane after this weekend’s matches.

The Swans are due to play their next two matches at the Gabba, while the Giants will be based at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast. However the new border restrictions will prevent players from flying home to Sydney between matches.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this morning that the state will force visitors from Sydney to isolate for 14 days as of Saturday.

The Swans and Giants will therefore have to join the Victorian clubs in a hub in Queensland, before heading to Perth where they are due to play each other in round 12.

It’s not immediately clear what impact the border closure will have on the NRL or Super Netball competitions.

The Gold Coast Titans are scheduled to play Sydney Roosters in Sydney on Saturday afternoon, meaning under the new rules they’d be expected to quarantine when they return home.

However NRL clubs were exempt from travel restrictions when the competition resumed after the COVID-19 break, even though borders remained closed.

The Super Netball season opens this Saturday, with four matches originally set down for Sydney over the first two rounds of the competition, before all teams move to Queensland from round three onwards.

However Netball Australia is expected to announce shortly that all matches will be played in Queensland, with plans believed to be in place to base the Sydney teams north of the border.

