Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Is Engaged

The Spencer family continues to grow, with Amelia’s older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, expected to marry her millionaire boyfriend Michael Lewis next summer.

It’s unclear when Amelia will exchange nuptials with Greg, but it’s likely Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited, as the two princes are quite close with their cousins, who have been present at their respective royal weddings and more big moments over the years.

Last year, Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal joined the royal family for Archie Harrison‘s christening. They were included in the portrait that Kensington Palace released that day.