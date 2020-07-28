Premier League could have eight clubs across Champions League and Europa League next season | Football News







Eight English top-flight sides could qualify for the Champions League and Europa League in 2020-21

Eight Premier League clubs could compete in the Champions League and Europa League next season, UEFA has confirmed to News.

What we know so far

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League group stage next season as the top four teams in Premier League.

Leicester have qualified for the Europa League group stage next season as the top-flight’s fifth-placed team.

Tottenham have qualified for the Europa League second qualifying round as the sixth-placed team, as second-placed Manchester City won the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City face Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League round-of-16 in the second-leg on August 7

What if Man City or Chelsea win the Champions League, or Man Utd win the Europa League?

If Manchester City or Chelsea win the Champions League this season, there will be no additional slot for an English club next season.

Equally, if Manchester United win the Europa League and qualify for Champions League group stage – which they have already reached through Premier League top-four spot – there will be no additional slot for an English club.

What if third-placed Chelsea win the FA Cup?

Leicester will have qualified for the Europa League group stage next season as the top-flight’s fifth-placed team.

Tottenham will qualify for the Europa League group stage and do not need to play in Europa League qualifying round.

Wolves will qualify for the Europa League’s second qualifying round, as the Premier League’s seventh-placed team.

What if Arsenal win the FA Cup?

Arsenal will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Leicester will have also qualified for the Europa League group stage next season as the fifth-placed team.

Tottenham will remain in the Europa League second qualifying round as the sixth-placed team.

Wolves will not play in Europe – unless they win the Europa League this season.

Therefore, if Wolves win Europa League and Chelsea win FA Cup

Wolves will qualify for the Champions League group stage in 2020-21.

Leicester and Tottenham will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Jesse Lingard celebrates with teammates after doubling Manchester United’s lead against Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season

What if Wolves win the Europa League and Arsenal win the FA Cup?

This is the only way that eight Premier League clubs could play in European competitions next season.

Wolves will join Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the Champions League group stage next term as Europa League winners.

Arsenal will qualify for the Europa League group stage as FA Cup winners.

Leicester will have qualified for the Europa League group stage next season as the fifth-placed team.

Tottenham will have qualified for the Europa League second qualifying round as the sixth-placed team.

PL clubs in Europe set for extended break

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Wolves are expected to be given extra time off by the Premier League before the start of the 2020-21 campaign due to their involvement in the latter stages of this season’s Europa League and Champions League competitions.