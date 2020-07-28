Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films to be dubbed in Hindi



The cinema owners are worried even as the unlockdown phase begins. For one, no one knows if the viewers will step into a cinema hall to watch a movie amidst the pandemic. Two, several big movies have opted for a digital release on the OTT platform. Big films like Laxxmi Bomb and Bhuj – The Pride of Nation have already announced its digital release dates.

Today a leading daily reports that now cinema owners are looking at dubbed movies from the South to work miracles at the box office. In the last couple of years, South films have got a pan India appeal. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali broke all records at the box office nationwide. Films like KGF, Saaho, 2.0 too were popular through out the country. So suddenly, there’s a nationwide demand for dubbed South fiulms.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told to the daily, “With tent-pole films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Laxmmi Bomb going off our radar, we’re exploring the possibility of demolishing the language barrier.” He further added, “Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth, Yash and Mohanlal have a phenomenal draw on TV and we’re now looking to take these so-called regional stars to viewers across the country.”

Delhi exhibitor Gurmeet Seble said, “With proper dubbing and marketing, they can revolutionise cinema. Anyway, most of the Hindi films coming on OTT would have been theatrical disasters.” He further adds that films like KGF Chapter 2 will create a craze among the audience. “Collections of South films, too, will spike with every passing year. Wait for KGF 2, it will explode!”

Vishek Chauhan, an exhibitor from Bihar agrees that the popularity of South stars is on the rise. He says, “Imagine a three-film old Prabhas opening on par with Salman Khan in Bihar; it’s possible. KGF released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero with zero hopes and surprised all the exhibitors.” He states, “I got at least 500 enquiries for Mahesh Babu’s Spyder, but the makers didn’t dub it. However, with social media at its peak, good content is travelling by word of mouth.” He even says that day is not too far when South films and Hollywood films will clash with Hindi films and the former will do better numbers. True that. Considering the TV watching audiences are glued to their screens, not watching Hindi films, but the reruns of the dubbed South films which feature actors like Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu.