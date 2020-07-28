Phillies reportedly have no positive coronavirus tests following series with Marlins

The Miami Marlins are trying to get their season back on track after 17 players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them to cancel several games. On the bright side? It appears their outbreak may not have spread across the league, as the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly not had any positive coronavirus tests following their series against the Marlins.

This is good news that the MLB desperately needed, as the Marlins’ outbreak had some wondering if the season could survive. While the NBA has seemingly been thriving in a bubble environment, the MLB is risking pulling a season off while allowing players to exist in their normal lives. Less than a week into the season, it looks like that risk would not pay off.

But with the Phillies seemingly avoiding the outbreak, the MLB may be able to get the situation under control. It’s a major win for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who has attempted to calm down people who panicked following news of the Marlins’ positive tests.

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category,” Manfred said. “We don’t want any player to get exposed. It’s not a positive thing, but I don’t see it as a nightmare. We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play.”

While the Phillies might soon be cleared to play, today’s game against the Yankees has unsurprisingly been postponed. They are scheduled to play the Yankees in New York tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see if the game goes on as planned.