Philadelphia Eagles Star Marquise Goodwin Says He Can’t Afford Another Loss, Opts Out Of 2020 NFL Season For The Safety Of His Infant Daughter

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is not playing when it comes to the health and safety of his wife and baby girl.

He announced today that he is opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns and opened up about why the subject hits home for him.

Marquise revealed that his beautiful wife Morgan suffered multiple miscarriages in the past before they had their baby girl, Marae.

“This right here, this is my reason y’all,” said Marquise about his daughter Marae as his wife held the baby up for the camera. “She is the reason I’m opting out for the season. After choosing football so many times, I feel like I’m inclined to make the right decision by finally choosing my family first.”

Marquise, who was traded to the Eagles from the San Francisco 49ers, said he is only opting out of this season due to the pandemic.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!