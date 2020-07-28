PGA Star Camilo Villegas Lost Baby Daughter to Cancer

Instagram

The pro golfer is mourning the loss of his 22-month-old daughter Mia who passed away while she’s undergoing chemotherapy for cancer on her brain and spine.

–

Golfer Camilo Villegas CAMILO VILLEGAS is mourning the death of his daughter after she lost her battle with cancer.

Little Mia, who was only 22 months old, was undergoing treatment for tumours found on her brain and spine, and on Monday (27Jul20), Professional Golf Association Tour commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement about the Colombian sportsman’s loss, confirming that Villegas’ daughter Mia passed away on Sunday in Miami, Florida.

Mia was Villegas’ only child with his wife Maria.

“The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas,” said Monahan. “We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family.”

Mia was diagnosed in March (20).

“She always went to the gym with me; it was one of our bonding spots,” Villegas recalled at the time. “She was always like a little monkey, climbing on everything. But then one day, I noticed she had not been climbing on anything. She had also been crying a little more than normal at night. She had been teething, so we took her to the pediatrician, thinking it was that.”

She underwent surgery and then doctors told Camilo and his wife the cancerous growths had become “pretty aggressive.”

“We were told we needed to start treatment right away, so they kept us there. Physically, though, she wasn’t ready to get the kind of chemo doctors were hoping for.”

Mia was born in October 2018.