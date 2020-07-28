Peugeot maker PSA reaffirms margin goal after first half sales slide By

2/2 © . FILE PHOTO: An assembly line is seen after PSA Peugeot Citroen shut down last month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Trnava



PARIS () – Peugeot (OTC:) maker PSA Group (PA:) held on to its margin target despite a fall in profitability in the first half of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic dented sales at the French group.

PSA, which is in the middle of working through a merger agreement with Italy’s Fiat Chrysler (MI:), is aiming for a “solid rebound” in the second half, Chairman Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

A sales slump at the company deepened in the second quarter, with revenue down 34.5% in the first six months of 2020 to 25.12 billion euros ($29.47 billion), while the automotive division’s adjusted operating margins shrank to 3.7% from 8.5% at end-2019.

PSA reiterated a goal for average margins of over 4.5% in the automotive unit for the 2019 to 2021 period, however.