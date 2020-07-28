Peugeot maker PSA reaffirms margin goal after first half sales slide By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: An assembly line is seen after PSA Peugeot Citroen shut down last month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Trnava

2/2

PARIS () – Peugeot (OTC:) maker PSA Group (PA:) held on to its margin target despite a fall in profitability in the first half of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic dented sales at the French group.

PSA, which is in the middle of working through a merger agreement with Italy’s Fiat Chrysler (MI:), is aiming for a “solid rebound” in the second half, Chairman Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

A sales slump at the company deepened in the second quarter, with revenue down 34.5% in the first six months of 2020 to 25.12 billion euros ($29.47 billion), while the automotive division’s adjusted operating margins shrank to 3.7% from 8.5% at end-2019.

PSA reiterated a goal for average margins of over 4.5% in the automotive unit for the 2019 to 2021 period, however.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR