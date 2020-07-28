Petition Created To Have Tory Lanez Deported!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Folks are gunning for Tory Lanez after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in both feet after an altercation in the Hollywood Hills — and a petition has been started to have the star deported back to Canada.

“Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women,” the petition reads.

