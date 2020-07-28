Petition Created To Have Tory Lanez Deported!!

Folks are gunning for Tory Lanez after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in both feet after an altercation in the Hollywood Hills — and a petition has been started to have the star deported back to Canada.

“Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women,” the petition reads.

“Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

So far, 13,361 out of 15,000! It’s likely to surpass its target at some point today.

It’s been radio silence from Quarantine Radio since Lanez’ was arrested for the incident. He is yet to speak publicly. Earlier this year, he became an independent artist so he does not have a label to speak on his behalf.