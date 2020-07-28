Parallels Access 6 now supports iPad mice and trackpads

Parallels Access 6, the latest version of the remote control software for Windows and Macs, now offers full mouse and trackpad support on iPad.

Bluetooth support for mice, trackpads, and gestures in iPadOS 13.4 or later: Now these gestures work with your remote computer connections! When a mouse or trackpad is detected, the cursor transforms into a native cursor depending on the content available on the screen—such as a pointer, I-beam or arrows—for an improved user experience.

There’s also a password-free option to make it easier to remotely help family and friends with their computer problems …

The new feature, known as Personal Help, means you can provide non-techies with a one-click way to give you remote control of their Mac or Windows PC. Parallels describes how it works.

Parallels Access 6 for Windows and Mac frees up users to be productive from anywhere with the ability to remotely access and work with up to five PC or Mac computers from an unlimited number of iOS and Android devices or HTML5 browsers. Personal Help: Easily assist family and friends who ask you for help fixing their PC or Mac issues—without having to be in front of their computer or trying to talk them through how to resolve an issue. Simply have them download and install Parallels Access on their PC or Mac. On your device, use Parallels Access to generate and send them a Personal Help link. When selected, this link automatically provides you with secure access to their computer—without complex procedures and passwords—so you can resolve their issues from anywhere.

You can see it in action in the video below.

If you haven’t used Parallels Access before, you can get a free trial here. At the end of a trial, a subscription costs either $19.99 for one year or $34.99 for two years.

Parallels Toolbox for Windows and Mac has also been updated to version 4, with seven new features.

Parallels Toolbox—an all-in-one suite of time-saving utilities for Windows and Mac users—is filled with helpful one-click tools that simplify managing the health of your computer, your productivity and your own wellbeing. New Parallels Toolbox 4 features added to the collection of more than 30 tools. The most popular Parallels Toolbox one-click tools include: Download Video, Energy Saver, Clipboard History, Clean Drive, Free Memory, Presentation Mode, Capture Area, Hide Desktop, Unarchive, Hidden Files, Uninstall Apps and more. Details of the full suite of one-click tools and demo videos are available at parallels.com/toolbox.

