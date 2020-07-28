Ozow – Paving the Way for Open Banking in Africa

Article content continued

Ozow was founded in 2014 by Mitchan Adams and Lyle Eckstein (both South African) together with CEO Thomas Pays, a Frenchman who has lived in South Africa for more than 16 years.

The past few years has seen Ozow become the most trusted payment brand among users who have developed a strong emotional attachment to the brand, empowering many to transact digitally for the first time.

Ozow’s company values and the culture it has developed focuses on empowering its stakeholders and being impactful. In April last year Ozow introduced a “0% fees’’ campaign for NPO/NGO’s as well as SME’s, again leading the way in the market as a socially responsible business, by passing value on to entrepreneurs (a critical element of the South African economy) who often place their customer’s needs ahead of their own.

“Today, Ozow is a team of 50 + people who share a vision of bringing our fast and easy payment solutions to the African continent and ultimately the globe. Through Ozow, in a market where over ZAR9,7 trillion is transferred via “bank to bank” payments a year, well over 11 times the market share of card payments, the prospect of financial inclusion for all is virtually limitless,” says Pays.

“Our approach is completely open, and we want to partner with banks and other payments providers in each of the markets we enter,” he says. “We’ve taken the time to make sure our tech is ready for scalability, and we believe that moment has now arrived.”

