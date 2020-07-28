Oprah Winfrey to Sit Down for Racism Discussion on New Apple TV Series

Apple TV+

‘The Oprah Conversation’, which is set to debut on July 30, will see the media mogul talking to author Professor Ibram X. Kendi and YouTube creator Emmanuel Acho among others.

Oprah Winfrey will host a new interview series for Apple TV+.

In the first episode of “The Oprah Conversation“, titled “How to Be an Anti-racist”, the media mogul will chat to Professor Ibram X. Kendi, the author of the bestselling book of the same name.

Oprah will also talk remotely to activist Emmanuel Acho, the creator and host of popular YouTube series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”, while other guests will include lawyer and author Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and the inspiration for 2019 film “Just Mercy” about his fight to free a wrongly convicted man.

Variety reports other conversations will feature notable newsmakers and leaders.

The new project, Oprah’s third for the streaming service, will debut on 30 July.