NRL news | Sonny Bill Williams Roosters comeback, Danny Weidler exclusive interview

Sonny Bill Williams says personal approaches from Roosters heavyweights Nick Politis and Trent Robinson sealed his NRL return.

The cross-code megastar will arrive in Australia on Thursday and complete a 14-day quarantine period, then play the rest of this season. He spoke exclusively with Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler just before departing the UK.

“It’s no secret I’m pretty close with the lads at the Roosters, Nick and Trent,” Williams told Weidler.

“I stay in contact with them now and then and Trent just gave me a call and just enquired about what was happening over here. Nick hit me up and asked if I had a couple of months in me to come back.

“To be honest, I hadn’t trained for a bit. I’d been on holiday mode. We actually booked flights, me and my wife booked flights for a little family European holiday.”

Sonny Bill Williams celebrates the Roosters’ 2013 grand final win with coach Trent Robinson. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Williams is about to turn 35. He boasts two Rugby World Cups with the All Blacks plus two NRL premierships, including a title with the Roosters.

Yet he is still determined to test himself in his third NRL stint, which follows the COVID-19 shutdown of the Super League. Williams was in the first season of a $10 million contract with Toronto Wolfpack but will now help the Roosters as they chase a premiership hat-trick under Robinson.

“It’s just the challenge that I get so excited about,” Williams said. “It lights that fire inside of you.”

Williams is expected to play in short bursts off the bench and offer the Roosters an elite boost, even in the twilight of his career. He will get to play the last month of the regular season, plus finals matches.

SBW formed strong bonds with Robinson and Politis when he played for the Roosters in 2013-14. He was a key figure in the first of Robinson’s three premierships, when the Tricolours beat Manly 26-18 in the 2013 grand final.

