NRL news, Cowboys’ Josh McGuire to miss one game, David Klemmer fined for hair pull, judiciary

Newcastle Knights star David Klemmer has been fined $1150 after failing to have his contrary conduct charge overturned by the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

The Knights prop was unable to convince the panel that he hadn’t pulled the hair of Canterbury forward Raymond Faitala-Mariner in his side’s 18-12 loss on Sunday.

Thankfully for the injury-ravaged Knights, Klemmer will not miss a game despite being found guilty.

The news isn’t as sweet however for the North Queensland Cowboys who suffered another setback, with enforcer Josh McGuire rubbed out for one game by the judiciary.

Josh McGuire has been rubbed out for one game by the NRL judiciary. (Getty)

McGuire failed to have his grade-one dangerous contact charge thrown out for a crusher-style tackle on Manly playmaker Cade Cust in his side’s loss to the Sea Eagles.

He’ll be sidelined for North Queensland’s heavyweight encounter against the Raiders in Townsville on Saturday, and have 65 more points carried over on his name.

McGuire’s tackle was missed by on-field officials, but the forward was later cited by the match review committee who deemed the contact sufficient enough to lay a charge.