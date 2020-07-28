Nicki Minaj May Hint at Baby’s Gender While Showing Off Her Baby’s $1,200 Burberry Wardrobe

Instagram

Nicki Minaj has prepared the best for her unborn baby. The “Anaconda” hitmaker recently shared on her social media account that she had received a sweet congratulatory care package from Burberry, and that apparently might contain a hint at the gender of raptress’s baby.

In the video that Nicki shared on Instagram Stories on Monday, July 27, the 37-year-old soon-to-be mother flaunted a bunch of stylish baby gear from the British brand which was personally sent to her by Burberry Group Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. “@riccardotisci17 love you so much. Thank you,” Nicki wrote on the clip.

The package included two pieces of clothing, one of which was cotton jumpsuit in the brand’s iconic beige, white, black and red plaid. It had long sleeves which will keep the baby warm in the fall and winter. Meanwhile, the other was a striped cotton sleeveless jumpsuit in the classic Burberry color schematic.

Fans, however, noted that the jumpsuit that Nicki received featured a slightly ruffled sleeve, meaning that it’s among the brand’s collection for girls. However, the vintage check jumpsuit came in the boys/unisex version though it has a number of more similar feminine styles with dresses. It might be because Nicki didn’t reveal the gender to Riccardo.

Additionally, the brand gifted Nicki its $520 Check Merino Wool Thomas Bear. Also among the package was Burberry’s $320 Icon Stripe Trim Merino Wool Blanket for her to use to cuddle her baby.

Nicki announced she was pregnant in a Monday morning, July 20 in a social media post. “#Preggers,” the 37 year old captioned a shot of her baby bump.

She previously sparked pregnancy speculation in early May, when she tweeted, “No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys????” Nicki then teased she would be sharing a baby bump photo “in a couple months,” adding, “The world ain’t ready yet.”