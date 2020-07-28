NCAA: Major college football teams can begin seasons Aug. 29

If there will be college football seasons played amid the coronavirus pandemic, they could begin earlier than planned.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the NCAA has granted all major college football programs the right to start their seasons on Aug. 29, also known as “Week Zero.”

Teams previously not scheduled to play in August were set to open campaigns over Labor Day weekend.

As noted by the AP, Kansas and Oklahoma have already adjusted calendars to start their seasons on Aug. 29. Conferences such as the Big Ten, Pac-12, and Big East moved to conference-only slates for football and other fall sports. It’s unknown if those leagues will shift schedules to commence play in late August.

GoldAndBlack.com associate editor Tom Dienhart wrote on Tuesday that Big Ten athletic directors and coaches will hold their weekly meeting on Thursday. Dienhart added it’s possible the Big Ten and Pac-12 could officially announce updated conference schedules by Friday night.

The NCAA isn’t expected to make any final decision on college football until next month.