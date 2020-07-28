NBA schedule 2020: Dates, times, TV channels for the season restart in Orlando

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

More than three months after the NBA suspended play following Rudy Gobert’s positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, the league is finally on track to restart its 2020 season.

Play is set to resume July 30 with a doubleheader featuring the Jazz vs. Pelicans and Clippers vs. Lakers. “Seeding games” will continue each day through Aug. 14 to determine playoff positioning. The postseason will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

A total of 22 teams will travel to Orlando, Fla.: the 16 teams currently in playoff position and six teams within six games of the No. 8 seed in either conference (Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Trail Blazers, Wizards).

Outside of the game schedule, there are additional unprecedented challenges. Players will be dealing with the threat of the novel coronavirus and injury following such a long layoff, plus the mental challenge of remaining focused on basketball while being largely isolated from the outside world.

The full 2020 NBA regular-season schedule is listed below by date along with the current standings. (Times and TV channels for the final two days of seeding games have not yet been revealed.)

NBA schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

July 30

GameTimeNational TV
Jazz vs. Pelicans6:30 p.m.TNT
Clippers vs. Lakers9 p.m.TNT

July 31

GameTimeNational TV
Magic vs. Nets2:30 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers4 p.m.NBA TV
Suns vs. Wizards4 p.m.
Celtics vs. Bucks6:30 p.m.ESPN
Kings vs. Spurs8 p.m.
Rockets vs. Mavericks9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 1 

GameTimeNational TV
Heat vs. Nuggets1 p.m.ESPN
Jazz vs. Thunder3:30 p.m.ESPN
Pelicans vs. Clippers6 p.m.ESPN
76ers vs. Pacers7 p.m.
Lakers vs. Raptors8:30 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 2

GameTimeNational TV
Wizards vs. Nets2 p.m.
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics3:30 p.m.ABC
Spurs vs. Grizzlies4 p.m.
Kings vs. Magic6 p.m.NBA TV
Bucks vs. Rockets8:30 p.m.ABC
Mavericks vs. Suns9 p.m.

Aug. 3

GameTimeNational TV
Raptors vs. Heat1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Nuggets vs. Thunder4 p.m.NBA TV
Pacers vs. Wizards4 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans6:30 p.m.ESPN
Spurs vs. 76ers8 p.m.
Lakers vs. Jazz9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 4

GameTimeNational TV
Nets vs. Bucks1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Mavericks vs. Kings2:30 p.m.
Suns vs. Clippers4 p.m.NBA TV
Magic vs. Pacers6 p.m.
Celtics vs. Heat6:30 p.m.TNT
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 5

GameTimeNational TV
Grizzlies vs. Jazz2:30 p.m.
76ers vs. Wizards4 p.m.NBA TV
Nuggets vs. Spurs4 p.m.
Thunder vs. Lakers6:30 p.m.ESPN
Raptors vs. Magic8 p.m.
Nets vs. Celtics9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 6

GameTimeNational TV
Pelicans vs. Kings1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Heat vs. Bucks4 p.m.TNT
Pacers vs. Suns4 p.m.
Clippers vs. Mavericks6:30 p.m.TNT
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets8 p.m.
Lakers vs. Rockets9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 7

GameTimeNational TV
Jazz vs. Spurs1 p.m.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies4 p.m.NBA TV
Kings vs. Nets5 p.m.
Magic vs. 76ers6:30 p.m.TNT
Wizards vs. Pelicans8 p.m.
Celtics vs. Raptors9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 8

GameTimeNational TV
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers1 p.m.TNT
Jazz vs. Nuggets3:30 p.m.TNT
Lakers vs. Pacers6 p.m.TNT
Suns vs. Heat7:30 p.m.
Bucks vs. Mavericks8:30 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 9

GameTimeNational TV
Wizards vs. Thunder12:30 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors2 p.m.
Spurs vs. Pelicans3 p.m.ABC
Magic vs. Celtics5 p.m.
76ers vs. Trail Blazers6:30 p.m.NBA TV
Rockets vs. Kings8 p.m.
Nets vs. Clippers9 p.m.NBA TV

Aug. 10

GameTimeNational TV
Thunder vs. Suns2:30 p.m.
Mavericks vs. Jazz3 p.m.NBA TV
Raptors vs. Bucks6:30 p.m.ESPN
Pacers vs. Heat8 p.m.
Nuggets vs. Lakers9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 11

GameTimeNational TV
Nets vs. Magic1 p.m.
Rockets vs. Spurs2 p.m.NBA TV
Suns vs. 76ers4:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks5 p.m.
Celtics vs. Grizzlies6:30 p.m.TNT
Pelicans vs. Kings9 p.m.TNT
Bucks vs. Wizards9 p.m.

Aug. 12

GameTimeNational TV
Pacers vs. Rockets4 p.m.NBA TV
Raptors vs. 76ers6:30 p.m.ESPN
Heat vs. Thunder8 p.m.
Clippers vs. Nuggets9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 13

GameTimeNational TV
Wizards vs. CelticsTBDTBD
Trail Blazers vs. NetsTBDTBD
Kings vs. LakersTBDTBD
Bucks vs. GrizzliesTBDTBD
Pelicans vs. MagicTBDTBD
Mavericks vs. SunsTBDTBD
Spurs vs. JazzTBDTBD

Aug. 14

GameTimeNational TV
76ers vs. RocketsTBDTBD
Heat vs. PacersTBDTBD
Thunder vs. ClippersTBDTBD
Nuggets vs. RaptorsTBDTBD

NBA standings 2020

Here are the current NBA standings as of March 11, the last day official games were played. Teams in bold have been invited to Orlando to finish the regular season.

Eastern Conference

SeedTeamRecordGames back
1.Bucks53-12
2.Raptors46-186.5
3.Celtics43-219.5
4.Heat41-2412
5.Pacers39-2614
6.76ers39-2614
7.Nets30-3422.5
8.Magic30-3523
Wizards24-4028.5
Hornets23-4230
Bulls22-4331
Knicks21-4532.5
Pistons20-4633.5
Hawks20-4734
Cavaliers19-4634

Western Conference

SeedTeamRecordGames back
1.Lakers49-14
2.Clippers44-205.5
3.Nuggets43-227
4.Jazz41-238.5
5.Thunder40-249.5
6.Rockets40-249.5
7.Mavericks40-2711
8.Grizzlies32-3318
Trail Blazers29-3721.5
Pelicans28-3621.5
Kings28-3621.5
Spurs27-3622
Suns26-3924
Timberwolves19-4530.5
Warriors15-5035

