Mystery Brisbane lotto winner may not know they’re $6m richer

A mystery person in Queensland may not know they are $6 million richer as one of the winning entries in Tuesday night’s Oz Lotto draw remains unclaimed.

The unknown multi-millionaire held one of the two division one winning entries nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1380, each entry taking home $5.8 million.

Mystery Brisbane lotto winner may not know they are $6m richer. (Oz Lotto)

The ticket was sold at Premier News & Casket in New Farm, Brisbane, but it is not known whether the person is a local or a visitor.

Owner David Dunley said he and his team were excited to see one of their customers score a massive win.

“We’re happy for whoever has won it. I hope they don’t take too long to check their ticket and claim their prize,” Mr Dunley said.

“It’s been ages since our last big division one win so it’s great to see the action back in New Farm.”

The winner was not registered, so lottery officials haven’t been able to reach out to them.

They are waiting for the person to come forward to claim their prize.

Oz Lotto recommends players check where they may have stored their tickets. (Gold Lotto)

“Someone in Brisbane could have gone to work this morning with no idea they’ve woken up almost $6 million richer,” The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said.

“Just imagine planning all the ways you could enjoy that prize.

“Make sure you check your wallet, handbag, fridge door, or anywhere else you may have stored your tickets. Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of places.”