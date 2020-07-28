Mum charged with murder after five-month-old baby boy stabbed to death at her home

A mum has been charged with murder after the death of her five-month-old baby son who was found stabbed at her home.

Mariam Benzain was arrested after paramedics rushed to the scene in Harrow, London, following reports of an injured infant.

The 31-year-old woman was later charged with the murder of her son, Elias Biad, the Met Police said.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service arrived at around 10am last Wednesday and the baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

A post mortem was carried out at St Thomas’ Hospital yesterday and gave the preliminary cause of death as an “incised wound”, police said.

Homicide detectives launched an investigation and Benzain was kept in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

At the Old Bailey today, Benzain was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on a date to be confirmed.