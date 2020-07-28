MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Fighting on Twitter Because He Refuses to Go on a Date

Instagram

It all starts after the 25-year-old Internet personality takes to the bluebird site to complain, ‘I been crying about going on a date for so long. Thank God for friends!’

–

Even though a lot of people have branded MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher relationship goals, there are times when the couple gets caught in an argument. Recently, the lovebirds went on a little bit back-and-forth on Twitter because the “No Sucker” rapper refused to go on a date with his girlfriend.

It all started after Ari said on the micro-blogging site, “I been crying about going on a date for so long. Thank God for friends!” Her tweet did not go unnoticed by MoneyBagg because he later tweeted, “So emotional and lame like stop da f***ery smh.” However, the “Sum Said” spitter soon deleted the post.

It’s unclear whether or not Ari saw MoneyBagg’s tweet, but she then returned to her account to let her rapper boyfriend know, “I’m in the living room if a MF had something to say.” He didn’t respond to her tweet again.

<br />

Reading their interaction, people couldn’t help but deem Ari “ungrateful” for complaining about a date when she got a whole Lamborghini truck for her birthday. “Girl you just got a lamb truck. Forget a date,” a user said. “He just brought her a lambo truck she crying ab a date like,” another noted, while an individual commented, “She crying about going on a date when she just got a new Lamborghini! She gotta miss out on a few dates for a lil while.”

Ari showed off her Lamborghini present through a video posted on social media, giving her followers a look at her white vehicle filled with orange balloons and roses. “WTFFFFF!!!!!! I CANT F**KING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!! MY BABY JUST GOT ME A F**KING LAMB TRUCK!!!!!!!!!” she captioned the post at the time. “BIG D**K ENERGY RICH N***A BEHAVIOR!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU DADDY!!! @moneybaggyo BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!! I LAMBOD HER LIFE TOLD HER GET OUT THAT RANGE!!!!!”